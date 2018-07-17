MISSOULA – The continued hot and dry weather has prompted officials to up the fire danger to “high” in west-central Montana.

The Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) upped the fire danger effective on Monday. Hot and dry conditions remain in the forecast, and grasses and vegetation are rapidly drying out.

Jordan Koppen with the Southwestern Land Office reports fire agencies responded to numerous debris burns this past week. Fire officials want to remind the public that open burning has been closed as of July 4th and will remain closed for the rest of the fire season.

“Residents need to know that our wildland firefighters face a long, arduous fire season, even without having to respond to human-caused fires. Everyone needs to take special care when engaged in activities that could ignite a wildfire,” Koppen said in a news release.

While campfires are still allowed, Koppen says folks should be sure campfires are cold to the touch before leaving them unattended.

Additionally, folks are being asked to do their part to prevent wildfires while taking part in outdoor activities in the heat of the afternoon:

Mowing tall grass where the blade can strike a rock

Safety chains sparking on the road while towing a trailer

Failure to have a spark arrester in your equipment’s exhaust system in grassy areas

The fire danger for all of the Lolo National Forest was also hiked to “high” on Monday.