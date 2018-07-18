GREAT FALLS – The Montana State Council of Professional Fire Fighters and the Montana State Fireman’s Association annual joint convention is in Great Falls this week.

Not only are they talking about next year’s agenda but they are having some fun well they are gathered in the electric city.

After their first day of business, firefighters and their families are enjoying the summer sun with a picnic at The Front Brewing and West Bank Park.

The convention takes place at a different Montana town each year but this year Great Falls Firefighters Local 8 have a lot more to celebrate.

This is there 100 year anniversary along with the International Association of Firefighters.

The convention started on Tuesday with golfing, motorcycle ride and a concert.

And on Wednesday, they got down to business but in the evening the departments will have a little bit of fun with an annual hose coupling contest.

“There is four people per team. They all start out at the fire hydrant. They have to run out and extend out a 150 feet of hose. Than they knock down a target and then they have to change out the middle section of that hose, than knock down another target. It’s fun to watch,” David Van Son, IAFF Local 8 President said.

The wining team gets a trophy and bragging rights until next year’s convention.

The International Association of Firefighters is celebrating 100 years of being a union and Great Falls Firefighters Local 8 were right there when it started so many years ago.

Some of the firefighters started the convention by honoring fallen firefighter Timothy Mcglothlin with a motorcycle ride from Lewistown.

Before the big kick-off event, firefighters enjoyed the annual Muscular Dystrophy Smoker.

El Wencho brought music to the celebration and Jeremiah Johnson Brewing debuted the beer that firefighters helped to create for this convention.

The convention starts Wednesday and they will have a picnic in the evening at West Bank Park and The Front Brewing.

Reporting by Margaret DeMarco for MTN News