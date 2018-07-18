The Reynolds Fire burning 11 miles southwest of Painted Rocks State Park south of the Bitterroot Valley blew up today. Early morning reports had the fire at 11 acres, however firefighters have been extremely busy with this fire as it has torched and run up Reynolds Creek onto Blue Joint Mountain. The smoke plume from this fire extents east toward Bozeman. Overnight, the wind will ease up and the Red Flag conditions will diminish. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Thursday will be a warm July day with highs in the 80s to around 90, but wind will generally light around 10mph out of the west. A few isolated thunderstorms will move across the Hi-Line through the afternoon and evening. Friday will be warm, breezy and dry with highs in the 80s and low 90s. Fire danger will increase once again with the wind, and the smoke plume and air quality will have to be watched east and northeast of the Reynolds Fire. Saturday, a cold front will move through the state with increasing wind and therefore fire danger. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with west wind gusts picking up to 30mph. Sunday, high pressure will move down from Canada with cooler highs in the 70s and 80s, and a north wind up to about 15mph. The relative humidity will increase slightly, but the fire danger will remain high for the foreseeable future. Please be very careful when it comes to the fire danger.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist