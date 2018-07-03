Flags across Montana are at half-staff on Tuesday to show respect for the five people who were shot and killed last week at a newspaper office in Maryland.

Governor Steve Bullock issued the following proclamation:

As requested by the President of the United States, I hereby order all flags flown in the state of Montana to be displayed at half-staff on Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018 until sunset on Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018, out of respect for the victims and the families of the mass shooting that took place at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland on June 28th, 2018.

On the eve of the United States’ Independence Day, we take note that a nation cannot be free and a democracy cannot thrive without a free and independent press. Journalists should never be threatened or killed for doing their jobs. Gun violence continues to occur where Americans gather to live, learn, pray, and work. We must continue to work towards a society where these mass shootings are unheard of.