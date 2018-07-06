<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Friday, July 6th, marks the one-year anniversary of a magnitude 5.8 earthquake that was centered near Lincoln. The quake did cause some damage, but fortunately there were no fatalities or serious injuries.

Several months later, earthquake expert Mike Stickney of Montana Tech said, “It turns out it was the largest earthquake in the lower 48 states in the calendar year 2017.”

Stickney works in the school’s earthquake studies department, and told a packed house at the Butte Public Archives brown bag lunch lecture that the magnitude 5.8 earthquake that occurred early on July 6 was felt near and far.

“Salt Lake City from the south, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland on the west and there was one report that came in from the Black Hills over in South Dakota,” Stickney said.

(GREAT FALLS, JULY 6, 2017) The U.S. Geological Survey says that the earthquake registered as a 5.8 on the Richter scale. It was centered about 5.5 miles southeast of Lincoln at a depth of about 2.6 miles.

We have received reports of it being felt in Kalispell, Havre, Boulder, Helena, Choteau, Geraldine, Belt, and even in Spokane and Seattle in Washington. Scores of people have reported being woken up by the shaking.

We have not received any reports of injuries or serious damage, although there have been reports of power outages in and around Lincoln. MTN reporter Dennis Bragg in Missoula says that this appears to the largest quake to hit Montana since a 5.6 magnitude shaker near Dillon 12 years ago.

(12:31 a.m., July 6, 2017) People in and around Great Falls reported feeling what appears to have been an earthquake.

The brief shaker happened at about 12:29 a.m. on Thursday. A second small rumble was felt at about 12:37 a.m.

We are checking with the U.S. Geological Survey and other sources to find out. We will update you as we get more information.

BACKGROUND: According to the USGS, Montana is one of the most seismically-active states in the country, although the vast majority of recorded earthquakes are very small, causing no damage and rarely noticed by people.

Montana is located within the Intermountain Seismic Belt, an active earthquake region stretching along the Rocky Mountains. It is the fourth-most seismically active state, although the vast majority of earthquakes in Montana are too small to be felt.

But there are exceptions. About 90 years ago, a large earthquake hit southwest Montana. The quake damaged a school house in Three Forks, twisted railroad tracks along the Missouri River, and damaged a jail in White Sulphur Springs.

Ten years after that another big quake hit Helena, killing two people and causing millions of dollars in damage. It damaged churches, collapsed walls right out of homes, and hit commercial and government buildings as well.

There was also the deadly 1959 earthquake that created “Quake Lake” and shook West Yellowstone. It claimed the lives of 28 people and did the equivalent of $89 million in damage.