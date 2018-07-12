Montana has been very fortunate thus far regarding wildfires, but Friday will be a more dangerous day with hot temperatures, gusty wind and lower humidity. More counties are also under Local Burn Bans, meaning no more debris/slash burning. This makes total sense with it being the middle of July and everything drying out. Friday’s highs will be in the 90s, humidity in the 10s% and wind gusts upwards of 20mph. There will be no thunderstorms, so human caused fires are the real concern. Saturday a cold front will drop south from Canada with cooler highs in the 70s and 80s, a north wind up to 20mph, an isolated shower or storm, and an increase in the relative humidity. Skies will be partly cloudy. Sunday will be a beautiful summer’s day for the entire state with sunshine and highs in the 80s. Monday will have an increase in temperature and wind, thus the fire danger will be higher. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday which could create lightning sparked wildfires. It’s that time of year…

Be safe and have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Story continues below



Chief Meteorologist