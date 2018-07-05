Friday is going to be HOT. In fact, it’s been nearly a year since it’s been this hot. This graphic shows the last time temperatures met or exceeded Friday’s forecasted numbers. Also, did you notice a little smoke in the sky? The southerly flow that’s pushing in the hot temperatures is also drawing up smoke from wildfires to our south. Friday will be very hot, and northeast Montana is under a HEAT ADVISORY for temperatures approaching 100! A very isolated thunderstorm is possible Friday evening. Saturday, a generally dry cold front will move through the state with an isolated storm for central or eastern areas. The rest of the state will be dry, sunny and very windy. West winds will be up to 30mph. Dangerous fire weather conditions are developing. Highs Saturday will be in the 80s and 90s. Sunday, the wind will ease up and highs will generally be in the 80s to around 90. A stray storm is also possible. Monday will be another hot day with highs in the 90s to around 100. Isolated thunderstorms will move through the entire state, but most locations will be dry. Temperatures in the 80s and 90s will continue for most of next week. In these hot conditions, every day the fire danger will increase. Be safe and stay cool!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist