KALISPELL – Flathead Valley Community College received a $2.5 million gift from an anonymous donor to support the development of a new College Center on campus.

The anonymous gift was made to recognize the life and legacy of FVCC Founder Bill McClaren, who dedicated much of his life in service to the college and its students.

The College Center is part of FVCC’s ONE Campaign, a privately funded philanthropic effort to better serve students and the community with the addition of new spaces for learning, creativity and innovation. The campaign has now raised approximately $14.8 million of their $18 million goal.

Story continues below



FVCC President Jane Karas says the college is extremely grateful to this donor and for the impact that this generous gift will have on our students and in our community long into the future.

The 50,000-square-foot College Center will include a large performance and lecture hall, a multi-purpose activity complex with two full basketball courts, an outdoor amphitheater, and a reception hall with an exhibition gallery.

Reporting by Nicole Miller for MTN News