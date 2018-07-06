MISSOULA – Just in time for the summer spike in temperatures, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has reopened all west-central Montana fishing access sites — except for Sha-Ron — to vehicle traffic.

FWP reopened all the sites in early June after flood waters began to subside, but five sites on the Blackfoot, Bitterroot and Clark Fork rivers remained off limits to vehicle traffic, because of high water, debris and associated site cleanup and repairs.

The Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site in East Missoula is the last site that remains closed to vehicles, and FWP reports it’s anticipated to reopen on July 11th after cleanup work concludes.

It should be noted that the Clark Fork River from Reserve Street Bridge to Kelly Island remains closed to all floating, swimming, angling and other recreation, due to dangers caused by NorthWestern Energy power lines that remain in the river. Flood waters caused the lines to fall in early May, and it is possible they will not be removed for another four to six weeks.

Although access sites are open again and air temperatures are hot, rivers are still running high and fast in many places, and the water is very cold. Floaters and others should use caution, always were a life jacket and be prepared for changing conditions.

Click here for more information on FWP closures and restrictions.