GREAT FALLS – Smokey James Gervais faces several charges after allegedly injuring two Great Falls police officers responding to a disturbance.

According to court documents, officers were dispatched to a business on Vaughn Road for a report that a suspect was trying to fight employees.

Upon arrival, an officer observed a man, later identified as Gervais, in the parking lot who matched the description of the suspect.

The officers approached Gervais and advised him to place his hands behind his back as he was being detained while they investigated.

The court documents state Gervais was verbally aggressive and refused to put his hands behind his back.

Story continues below



Gervais then reportedly resisted arrest by engaging in a physical fight with both officers, which caused injuries.

While the two officers fought with Gervais on the ground, another officer arrived and tased Gervais, which allowed the officers to handcuff him.

The complainants told officers that Gervais had shouted profanity and came towards one man in an aggressive manner while threatening to fight him.

One complainant said Gervais was intoxicated and may have been under the influence of narcotics.

Gervais has been charged with two felony counts of assault on a peace officer or judicial officer and three misdemeanors for obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

The State has asked for his bond to be set at $15,000.