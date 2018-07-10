

GREAT FALLS-Emergency personnel responded to a shooting on Monday evening.

The shooting was reported at about 10:40 p.m., and police responded to the parking lot in front of the 2J’s building along Smelter Avenue at Division Road.

At least four GFPD patrol cars, one Great Falls Fire Rescue vehicle, one Montana Highway Patrol vehicle, and one Great Falls Emergency Services ambulance responded to the scene.

One person was taken from the scene in the ambulance to Benefis Health System.

The GFPD shift commander told KRTV that a man sustained “a couple” of gunshot wounds; the severity of the man’s injuries is not yet known.

A police officer at the scene indicated that officers were also at another location in town to investigate the incident.

Police declined to release any other information, including whether a suspect has been identified or apprehended.