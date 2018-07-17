GREAT FALLS – The search for Tamara “Tammy” Goff in Great Falls continues.

She was reported missing on Friday, July 13th.

The GFPD posted the following information at 10:45 a.m. on Monday:

We are still searching for Tammy Goff. Tammy’s family and friends, the CCSO, USCBP, and GFPD spent the weekend searching for Tammy and were unsuccessful.

INVESTIGATION UPDATE DETAILS:

No one has reported hearing from Tammy or seeing her vehicle

Crews have searched the river and the river banks on foot, by air, and by boat

We are continuing to follow up on leads regarding Tammy’s phone usage

Tammy’s dog, Sadie, was found midday Friday on Hawk Drive, about 4 miles outside of Great Falls city limits. We have received reports of sightings of Sadie earlier on Friday, on the opposite side of the river, at least a mile further to the south. Sadie was wet when she was found and had likely crossed the river at some point

We are asking for anyone with surveillance footage in the area to call Sergeant Mitchell at 406-781-8909

We encourage community members to keep looking for Tammy’s vehicle (see description and photos in original post)

The Great Falls Police Department reported on Saturday that Tamara Goff is still missing, but they have found her dog. The dog was located near Hawk Drive south of the Fox Farm neighborhood along the Missouri River on Friday.

Police officers used drones to help with the search, which is continuing.

The GFPD posted the following message before 12 p.m. on Friday:

COMMUNITY ALERT – MISSING PERSON! Please help us locate Tamara “Tammy” Goff. Tammy was last seen leaving her residence in the 2100 block of 7th Ave North, in a 2008 black Chevrolet Colorado (MT plate 293204A), on July 12, 2018 at approximately 7am. Tammy was said to be headed to the south end of Great Falls with her dog “Sadie”, a German Shepherd mix. If you have any information about Tammy’s whereabouts please call 911, we believe she may be in danger.

We will update you when we get more information.