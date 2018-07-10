GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Public Schools Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday to discuss the name for a new building.

After the bond levy passed in 2016, construction and refurbishments of GFPS buildings, such as the C.M. Russell High School STEM building, began.

D.A. Davidson Companies will donate $150,000 for equipment and signage at the STEM building with a request for signage on the outside of the building to read “STEM Center Supported by D.A. Davidson Companies.”

With that, the board unanimously approved the motion for the signage on the building.

“This isn’t a surprise because D.A. Davidson has this amazing company culture of generosity and support of public education. I mean, whether it’s volunteering their time or giving donations, they’re just an amazing company. The impact that they have in our community is just widespread,” said Kim Skornogoski, GFPS Board Trustee.

STEM education increases problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and analytical thinking.

It also improves students’ understanding and use of technology.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News