WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte of Montana to conserve 20 miles of East Rosebud Creek passed the House Tuesday with bipartisan support.

A version of the East Rosebud Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, sponsored by Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines of Montana, already passed the Senate in December.

The bill from Gianforte, a Republican, seeks to make the East Rosebud the first waterway to receive such protection since 1976.

Supporters of the bill say it proves the bipartisan nature of protecting healthy rivers.