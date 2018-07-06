Another Montana lawmaker is making a push to make desecration of our nation’s flag illegal.

Republican Congressman Greg Gianforte signed onto a House Joint Resolution seeking to prohibit the physical desecration of the United States Flag through a Constitutional Amendment.

Just last month Republican Senator Steve Daines put forward his Constitutional Amendment with the same objective.

Up until 1989, it was illegal to burn the flag in most states, but a Supreme Court ruling gave individual states authority on the action.

Reporting by Mallory Peebles for MTN News