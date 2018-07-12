<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BOZEMAN – The Murdock Charitable Trust recently awarded Montana State University a $45,000 grant for summer science research projects.

Three high school science teachers in the state were awarded a $15,000 grant to work with an MSU mentor. The mentor and high school teacher work together for two summers to research different areas of science. The teachers are then able to bring their learnings back to their classrooms.

“I teach some incredible kids in Livingston. I’m excited to bring this to them because they deserve it. They’re such great kids and so it’s going to be awesome,” Park High School Science Teacher and grant recipient Becky Ayler said.

The grant also includes travel to Washington for professional development conferences.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News