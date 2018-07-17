GREAT FALLS – Last Thursday, a crew started removing the seven-year old wind turbine at Great Falls College-MSU.

The purchase and installation of the wind turbine was through a grant by Wind Montana. It provided energy to the college and was also used as a training tool for the Sustainable Energy Technician program, which has since evolved into the Renewable Energy Technician and Industrial Technician programs.

These programs teach students the skills needed to maintain equipment.

However, last November, the turbine stopped working and the college decided to remove it.

“The reality is that it’s a piece of equipment and all equipment has a lifespan, and unfortunately this one’s lifespan has come to an end and we no longer had the resources to continue to fix it and then to continue to maintain it,” said Susan Wolff, the Great Falls College-MSU Dean.

The turbine produced more than 250,000 kilowatts of electricity to the campus during its tenure.

Wolff said she was sad to see it removed, but they’re looking forward to the future.

The concrete pad and electrical conduit will not be removed. This project is expected to be done by Wednesday.

Reporting by Kaley Collins for MTN News