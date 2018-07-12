<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

GREAT FALLS – Real estate agent Adam Monroe has always had a passion for shooting videos and now uses his skills to capture Montana’s rural and urban landscapes.

“I just find things that I think are neat and then, if I think they’re neat, I’m gonna share them with whoever,” he said.

Adam uploads his videos to his social media page for anyone to see. His work was recently in the spotlight after he filmed two Conrad artists painting the large Paris Gibson mural in downtown Great Falls. The video has thousands of views.

Story continues below



“My normal videos, you get a couple hundred people that watch it, but when you put something like this up, it gets to be about 5,000 to my largest maybe being about 10,000,” Monroe said.

While his projects highlight new real estate properties, the videos also provide a look into the heart of Adam’s business – his family.

“Usually my daughter will do the house tour. In this one we incorporated all our boys, they had a competition if you could find all of them,” he said.

Adam’s projects also highlight local businesses.

“I like to hear their story and kind of what they do and how they started and and how they kept going because it is a challenge and you kind of, especially when you’re starting out, you’re married to that job so much,” Monroe said.

He said that while it takes a lot of effort to create his projects, the memories captured on video, especially of his family, will become invaluable in the years to come.

Reporting by Keeley Van Middendorp – MTN News