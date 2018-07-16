MISSOULA – Great Falls’ very own Keely Baker took first place on the women’s side in the Missoula Marathon on Sunday morning.

“One of my number one goals was to win the Missoula Marathon,” she said. “It’s like a dream come true.”

Baker had placed second in 2017.

Story continues below



Her victory makes it a clean sweep for Montanans in the 2018 Missoula Marathon as Missoula’s Mark Messmer claimed the first place win on the men’s side.

Missoula’s Trisha Drobeck followed Baker and took second place in the women’s race.

Baker had finished second during the 2017 race.

Bigfork’s Makena Morley won the women’s half marathon while Fernando Cabada of Lakewood, Colorado took first for the men’s half marathon.