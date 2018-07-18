GREAT FALLS – On Sunday, July 15, at about 11:30 pm, rangers in Glacier National Park discovered a partially paralyzed grizzly bear that had apparently fallen about 20 feet onto the road near Rim Rock, one mile west of Logan Pass.

A press release from the park says that the bear sustained severe traumatic injuries.

After consulting with the park’s wildlife biologist, rangers euthanized the bear.

Story continues below



The National Park Service conducted a necropsy and found significant trauma to the bear’s thoracic vertebrae, broken ribs, and a dislocated hip.

The non-lactating female bear was estimated to be between five and seven years old, and appeared to be in otherwise good health.

Rangers initially thought the bear had been hit by a car, but evidence showed that the bear had slipped off an overhanging precipice and landed on its back in the road.

Park officials notified the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service as required by law, since the grizzly bear is listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, and informed Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks of the incident.

There are an estimated 300 grizzly bears in Glacier National Park.