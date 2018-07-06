The U.S. Department of Transportation is issuing $1.5 billion in grants through a new federal grant program with the awards to be given to projects that will have a “significant local or regional impact.”

The Montana Department of Transportation is sponsoring the expansion of the Kalispell Bypass as one of the two projects for the state that they will put forth toward the application for the grant funding.

The City of Kalispell, Flathead County, MDT and Kalispell Chamber of Commerce have all come together to work develop a competitive application for the award — which is estimated at between $12 million and $15 million.

The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce will host an open house in its conference room from 11 a.m .to 2 pm and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10th. The public is encouraged to stop in to see potential plans for the bypass expansion and add their personal input.

Reporting by Nicole Miller for MTN News