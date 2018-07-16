HELENA – Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley set bond at $5,000 for a man accused of throwing lit fireworks at children.

61 year-old Jerry Ronald Hall has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and one count of lighting fireworks in city limits.

Court documents say on July 15th, three children were playing in an enclosed area approximately four feet wide on the 300 block of North Davis, when the firework was thrown into the area.

Court documents say the firework, known as a ‘salute cracker’ exploded a couple of feet from the kids.

Authorities say debris indicate the device was larger than the average firecracker, and capable of injuring someone.

When questioned by police, Hall denied any knowledge of the incident.