HELENA – The Helena Food Share received some summer help Wednesday thanks to Super 1 Foods, the Last Chance Stampede and Fair and the Montana Television Network.

People stopping by Super One Foods could donate food for a free gate ticket to the Last Chance Stampede and Fair.

Bruce Day, the executive director of Helena Food Share said food supplies are down 13 percent from last year.

Day also says “it doesn’t, there’s no time of year when you know, it’s slow, so this is a really helpful time for us to have people come in share what they can.”

It is easy to remember during the holiday season, but people often forget there is still a need in Helena in the summer, and Wednesday’s donations couldn’t have come at a better time.

Wednesday’s food donations served as a great reminder and opportunity for people to give back to their community. Many people in Helena still depend on donations from Helena Food Share.

Last Chance Stampede also donated $750 to Helena Food Share.

Kevin Tenney, the office manager of Helena Last Chance Stampede says, “Food Share is a very vital thing for the people of Helena, so what better way to try to entice people to come down donate and go see a fair?”

This marks the fifth year MTN has collected food for Helena Food Share.

The Last Chance Stampede and Fair begins on July 25th.