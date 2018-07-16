

HELENA- The Helena Police Dept. has taped off an area on the 1100 block of N. Hannaford St. in central Helena.

Police were called to the area around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Inside a home, police found the bodies of a man and a woman.

Helena Police say the area is considered a crime scene. However, there is no concern for public safety at this time.

According to authorities, they are not currently looking for a suspect.

Multiple marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles could be seen in the area throughout the morning. Investigators have blocked off Hannaford St. between Livingston Ave. and Townsend Ave. They say the area will likely be closed for most of the day.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you when we have more details.