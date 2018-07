HELENA – Helena police are investigating an overnight stabbing.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of 11th Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.

Police say several people were involved in an altercation and one man suffered several stab wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital. His condition has not been released.

Police have not named any suspects, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.