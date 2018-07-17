UPDATE, 4:07 p.m. : The Lewis & Clark County Coroner’s Office released a statement saying that the bodies of Ferris and Serrano have been taken to the state crime lab where autopsies have been completed.

The statement continues, stating that evidence at the crime scene indicates the 26-year-old male shot and killed the 21-year-old female before shooting and killing himself. The two were known to be acquaintances. The weapon believed to have been used in the incident has been recovered from the scene.

Detectives are still working on the case, but they are not currently looking for any suspects or people of interest.

HELENA – The Lewis & Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified Richard Ferris and Olivia Serrano as the two people who were found dead inside a Helena home on Monday.

Ferris was 26 years old, and Serrano was 21 years old.

The Helena Police Department said on Monday that both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

Both bodies were taken to the state crime lab for autopsies. Authorities are expected to release the cause and manner of death later today or on Wednesday.

Police say they are not looking for a suspect in the case and said there is no concern for public safety.

The incident happened on the 1100 block of North Hannaford Street; the road was closed for several hours between Livingston Avenue and Townsend Avenue as police conducted their investigation on Monday.

Several neighbors in the area were surprised by the news and said the residents of the home were generally quiet and kept to themselves.

HELENA – The bodies of a 26-year-old male and a 21-year-old female were found in a Helena home on Monday morning and the Helena Police Department said they appear to have died from gunshot wounds.

The incident happened on the 1100 block of North Hannaford Street.

Police said both bodies were taken to the state crime lab for autopsies. Their identities have not yet been released.

Helena Police arrived on scene around 10 a.m. after they received a report of two dead bodies in a house.

The incident shut down one block of Hannaford Street between Livingston Avenue and Townsend Avenue as police conducted their investigation.

Several neighbors in the area were surprised by the news and said the residents of the home were generally quiet and kept to themselves.

Helena Police are not looking for a suspect in the case and said there is no concern for public safety at this time.

We will update you with any new information.

(1st Report, 12:37 p.m.) Police officers are investigating after two bodies were found inside a Helena home on Monday.

Police have taped off an area on the 1100 block of N. Hannaford Street.

Police were called to the area at around 10 a.m. on Monday; inside the home, officers found the bodies of a man and a woman.

The identity of the two people has not been released, nor any details about how they may have died.

The Helena Police Department posted on its Facebook page: “We’re advising that as of right now, there is no danger to the public and the police department is not currently searching for suspects in the incident.”

Several law enforcement vehicles could be seen in the area throughout the morning.

Investigators have blocked off Hannaford Street between Livingston Avenue and Townsend Avenue, and say the area will likely be closed for most of the day.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get more information.