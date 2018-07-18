HELENA – International students are spending three weeks in Montana to learn about Native American culture.

On Wednesday, students met at the Montana Historical Society to learn about Native American dance and music.

Students were able to participate in traditional drumming, took a tour of the museum and learned traditional stories.

The presentation was put on by organizers of the Last Chance Pow Wow.

The Montana Historical Society is just one of the many stops students make in Montana.

The 32 students are from Brazil, Russia, India, China, Japan, and Iraq.

Deb Mitchell, the Program Specialist at the Montana Historical Society says “They know very little, and usually what they do know is probably stereotypical, or myths. So teaching them the correct culture of the Native Americans is a lot of what we do. Kids need to understand that that their culture is very different than someone else’s.”

Twice a year world Montana and Mansfield center of Missoula bring international students to Montana to learn about the native American culture.

To learn how you can become a host family, go to https://worldmontana.org/ to apply.