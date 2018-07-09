HELENA – PureView Health Center in Helena received a perfect score in a recent assessment from a division of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Pureview is one of only a handful of health centers across the nation to receive a 100% compliance score as the result of an inspection by the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA), part of DHHS.

The rating means the health center is effectively utilizing the government funds it receives, it’s accurately assessing the needs of community, and the quality of care it provides at all three of its sites are equal, among other things.

The inspection and subsequent rating are given about every three years, though PureView’s most recent rating was a year and a half ago. At that time, the health center received around an 80 percent score.

Executive Director Jill Steeley said she and her team were excited to receive perfect marks this time around.

“We were told at the beginning of the audit, ‘Don’t expect to get 100 percent compliance, hardly anyone does,’ and to just come into it with realistic expectations,” Steeley said. “When they walked out they said, ‘Boy, you proved us wrong!’ So we were pretty excited.”

Steeley added just because PureView received a perfect score doesn’t mean they’re done improving.

“We will continue to look for ways to improve our services until everyone in the Helena community is receiving the quality care they deserve,” Steeley said.

According to a news release, PureView accepts most forms of health insurance including Medicare and Medicaid, and no one is turned away from care because they cannot afford to pay.

The health center provides services to about 7,000 people each year.