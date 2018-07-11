EVARO HILL – Anyone whose travel plans include driving along US Highway 93 North between the base of Evaro Hill and Arlee should plan for delays.

The Montana Department of Transportation is currently doing chip sealing on a 12½ mile stretch and delays of 30-to-45 minutes can be expected.

Drivers are being asked to be patient during the project and to follow pilot cars as that stretch of highway is reduced to single lane traffic.

The speed limit in the area has also been lowered to 35 mph.

Reporting by Russ Thomas for MTN News