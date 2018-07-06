Just two days ago, temperatures were in the mid-60s, but things have taken a very quick turn.  Highs reached into the 100s in numerous locations in Montana today.   The hot temperatures plus gusty winds are beginning to set up fire weather conditions.

A RED FLAG WARNING was in effect earlier this evening, now changed to a FIRE WEATHER WATCH along the northern Rocky Mountain Front. A HEAT ADVISORY is still in effect this evening until 8 pm.

A cool front will slightly lower temperatures for Saturday and Sunday, but next week will kick off with highs back up into the 90s.  Through next week, hot, dry, and breezy conditions will prevail- marking the start of summer, but also wildfire season.

Stay hydrated this weekend!

Katie Alexander

A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

