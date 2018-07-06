<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> ​

Just two days ago, temperatures were in the mid-60s, but things have taken a very quick turn. Highs reached into the 100s in numerous locations in Montana today. The hot temperatures plus gusty winds are beginning to set up fire weather conditions.

A RED FLAG WARNING was in effect earlier this evening, now changed to a FIRE WEATHER WATCH along the northern Rocky Mountain Front. A HEAT ADVISORY is still in effect this evening until 8 pm.

A cool front will slightly lower temperatures for Saturday and Sunday, but next week will kick off with highs back up into the 90s. Through next week, hot, dry, and breezy conditions will prevail- marking the start of summer, but also wildfire season.

Stay hydrated this weekend!

Katie Alexander