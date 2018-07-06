<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for locations on the northern Rocky Mountain Front, including the following counties: Toole, Central, Liberty, and Eastern portions of Glacier and Pondera counties. Low humidity, hot temperatures, and gusty winds all contribute to an elevated risk of wildfire development. Additionally, a HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from the hours of 11 am to 8 pm tonight in northeastern Montana, including Glasgow and Glendive. High humidity, coupled with high temperatures in the 90s and even triple digits, will cause stress during long periods of outdoor activity. If you plan on being outside this weekend, make sure to dress appropriately, drink plenty of water, and take breaks if you’re exerting yourself. The risk of developing a heat-related illness is much higher after a dramatic increase in temperatures, much like what we’ve experienced here in the last week.

Please exercise caution outside, especially today, but also through the weekend and the beginning of next week.

There is a slight chance of very isolated thunderstorms coming through Montana tonight, and some isolated afternoon thunderstorms this weekend, but these will not produce much moisture. The prevailing weather concerns are very hot, dry weather which will set the stage for fire season.

Have a safe weekend.

Katie Alexander