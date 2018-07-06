A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for locations on the northern Rocky Mountain Front, including the following counties: Toole, Central, Liberty, and Eastern portions of Glacier and Pondera counties. Low humidity, hot temperatures, and gusty winds all contribute to an elevated risk of wildfire development. Additionally, a HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from the hours of 11 am to 8 pm tonight in northeastern Montana, including Glasgow and Glendive.  High humidity, coupled with high temperatures in the 90s and even triple digits, will cause stress during long periods of outdoor activity.  If you plan on being outside this weekend, make sure to dress appropriately, drink plenty of water, and take breaks if you’re exerting yourself. The risk of developing a heat-related illness is much higher after a dramatic increase in temperatures, much like what we’ve experienced here in the last week.

Please exercise caution outside, especially today, but also through the weekend and the beginning of next week.

There is a slight chance of very isolated thunderstorms coming through Montana tonight, and some isolated afternoon thunderstorms this weekend, but these will not produce much moisture.  The prevailing weather concerns are very hot, dry weather which will set the stage for fire season.

Story continues below

Have a safe weekend.

Katie Alexander

Previous articlePresident Trump addresses thousands of supporters in Great Falls (video and photos)
Next articlePet of the Week Roundup
Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY