Hot and dry conditions will prevail today, which will increase our fire weather danger. As of this morning, no Fire Weather Watches or Red Flag Warnings have been issued, but as temperatures rise and winds pick up, conditions will dry out, leading us into higher risk of fire weather. A cold front will push through Montana tomorrow, cooling things off and also bringing a chance of thunderstorms for locations in central Montana. Sunday, temperatures will return to normal, and the weather will clear. Next week will bring a host of fire weather factors- hot, dry weather on Monday, followed by a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.
Have a great weekend!
Katie Alexander