Hot and dry conditions will prevail today, which will increase our fire weather danger.  As of this morning, no Fire Weather Watches or Red Flag Warnings have been issued, but as temperatures rise and winds pick up, conditions will dry out, leading us into higher risk of fire weather.  A cold front will push through Montana tomorrow, cooling things off and also bringing a chance of thunderstorms for locations in central Montana.  Sunday, temperatures will return to normal, and the weather will clear.  Next week will bring a host of fire weather factors- hot, dry weather on Monday, followed by a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

Katie Alexander

Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

