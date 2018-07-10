A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for portions of northeastern Montana today, due to high temperatures expected to reach the 90s and 100s.  While today will be a hot day, there are currently no red flag/ fire weather warnings in the state of Montana- but there is an area under a fire weather warning just across the southern border with Idaho.  Thunderstorms rolling through central and eastern Montana today are the main threat, with these storms potentially becoming severe, especially on the plains.  These storms will move out quickly, though, making way for beautiful weather on Wednesday, with a gradual increase in temperatures the end of this week.

After Tuesday, hot, dry and breezy conditions will prevail, which elevates the risk of fire weather danger.  We’ll have the latest as things dry out and all of that develops.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander

 

A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

