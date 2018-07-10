<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> ​

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for portions of northeastern Montana today, due to high temperatures expected to reach the 90s and 100s. While today will be a hot day, there are currently no red flag/ fire weather warnings in the state of Montana- but there is an area under a fire weather warning just across the southern border with Idaho. Thunderstorms rolling through central and eastern Montana today are the main threat, with these storms potentially becoming severe, especially on the plains. These storms will move out quickly, though, making way for beautiful weather on Wednesday, with a gradual increase in temperatures the end of this week.

After Tuesday, hot, dry and breezy conditions will prevail, which elevates the risk of fire weather danger. We’ll have the latest as things dry out and all of that develops.

Katie Alexander