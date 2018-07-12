BUTTE – The Montana Folk Festival party is already getting started in Butte.

“When Baharu are on the stage giving the people good vibes, good energy, because our music is for enjoy the life,” said Shaka of the band Tribu Barharu.

Tribu Baharu came all the way from Columbia, South America, to bring their high-energy, Afro-champeta sound to the Mining City.

“I mean, pretty much the music is to dance, for people to have a joy, to dance and to have fun,” said the band’s drummer Pocho.

This is just one of more than 20 performers from around the world bringing music to the free, three-day music and arts festival that starts Friday and goes until Sunday in Uptown Butte. The band is truly excited to perform in Montana.

“First time in Montana, we’re really excited to be here, I mean, it looks really good, because it’s like a small town, a really quiet town, everybody’s friendly, I mean, it’s really different than New York,” Pocho said.

And they’re ready to get to know Butte better. The festival officially opens Friday at 6 p.m. at the Original Mine Yard.

Reporting by John Emeigh for MTN News