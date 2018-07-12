What a gorgeous day we had here in Montana yesterday! If you didn’t get a chance to enjoy the weather Wednesday, today you’ll have another chance.  While temperatures will be slightly higher today, it will still be a generally mild day.  Friday, things will heat up a bit more, and winds will kick up as well, creating a slightly higher potential for fire danger.  Saturday, a cold front moving south from Canada will bring a chance of brief thunderstorms to central Montana, but that will clear for Sunday.  Next week should be nice and sunny as well.

Have a great Thursday!

Katie Alexander

Katie Alexander
A proud graduate of the University of Missouri, Katie chose to major in meteorology when a severe winter storm hit her college town, canceling class for almost a week. She was taking an introductory meteorology course and was fascinated learning how and why the storm came through. After college, Katie moved to Madrid, Spain to teach English for a year, enjoying the mild Mediterranean climate. However, Katie is no stranger to severe weather. Growing up in St. Louis, she has seen everything from flash flooding and funnel clouds to extreme thunderstorms and even thundersnow! But even with all of this experience, nothing could prepare her for winter in Montana. Despite the harsh winter, Katie is excited to forecast and learn about mountain weather patterns, and to live in a state with such fantastic mountains and top-notch stargazing. Katie is the meteorologist on Daybreak, every morning at 6.

