What a gorgeous day we had here in Montana yesterday! If you didn’t get a chance to enjoy the weather Wednesday, today you’ll have another chance. While temperatures will be slightly higher today, it will still be a generally mild day. Friday, things will heat up a bit more, and winds will kick up as well, creating a slightly higher potential for fire danger. Saturday, a cold front moving south from Canada will bring a chance of brief thunderstorms to central Montana, but that will clear for Sunday. Next week should be nice and sunny as well.
Have a great Thursday!
Katie Alexander