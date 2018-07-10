HELENA – Several dozen students from across Montana are in Helena this week, learning what it takes to be a law enforcement officer.

The Junior Police Leadership Academy is a free week-long camp at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.

Tuesday the students hit the track to learn what it takes to drive a police cruiser, by practicing the same drills officer do, at low speeds. The students learned how to be better, more confident drivers.

Patrick Malone, a patrol officer with the Missoula Police Department says the camp doesn’t just teach students what law enforcement officers do.

“They mature a bunch, they learn a lot about what it means to respect people of authority. Even their own classmates. It helped me realize, “hey, I can have a real positive impact on somebody else,” Malone says.

Students have to apply to attend, and are selected based on a number of criteria, including writing an essay. The camp can accept between 30 and 40 teens.