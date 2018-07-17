KALISPELL – Kalispell Regional Hospital has reached a potential settlement in an ongoing federal investigation into compensation for their physicians.

KRH released a statement to us saying they expect the settlement to be finalized soon.

Hospital officials sent a memo to staff in June informing them that the hospital was under investigation by the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department of Justice for matters of compensation to certain physicians.

The hospital set aside $21.5 million for a potential settlement in the ongoing investigation.

“KRH continues to dispute the allegations of misconduct in the recently unsealed legal complaint but strongly believes that a settlement allows our physicians and employees to move forward and focus on providing excellent care which benefits our community,” KRH said in a statement.

Reporting by Nicole Miller for MTN News