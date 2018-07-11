HELENA – Helena kids flooded Memorial Park on Wednesday to cool off and have some fun at Waterworks Day.

Waterworks Day is held as a part of the Helena Summer Meal Program conducted by Montana No Kid Hungry and Sodexo. The meal program provides free meals to children under the age of 18 Monday through Friday during the summer months when schools are closed.

Those who attended Waterworks Day had the chance to launch water bottle rockets, dunk and get dunked in a dunk tank and use a water balloon sling shot in addition to receiving their standard free meals.

Memorial Park is one of the largest feeding sites in the state for Montana No Kid Hungry and the site sees around three hundred kids on average each day they operate.

Sodexo General Manager Robert Worthy said the event is a great way to get the kids active and also to celebrate being about half way through the summer break.

“It’s about community, about being with other kids and getting out in the summer time,” said Worthy, “Kids get so used to playing video games and doing other activities, we want to get them outside and have some fun.”

Worthy added that the summer meal program could still use more volunteers to help out and encourages anyone interested to contact him.

For more information about the program and how to get involved visit here.

Full list of site and time for the 2018 Summer Meal Program: