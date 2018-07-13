HELENA – Helena man Shane Matthew Kroll is accused of strangling his partner multiple times.

39 year-old Kroll has been charged with a second count of Partner-Family Member Assault (PFMA), two separate counts of felony strangulation, and probation violation.

Charging documents state that on July 12th, an officer responded to a Helena residence for a call that a female had been assaulted by her boyfriend.

The victim had numerous injuries that she said were caused by Kroll. The female said Kroll had strangled her four times, pulled her hair, tackled her to the ground. The female also stated she had to use force in self-defense to stop him.

A witness said she heard the victim yelling for help, and when she went to help, she saw the victim on the ground, with Kroll on top of her, choking her and hitting her body. Kroll denies the charges.

Kroll has one prior PFMA conviction.

Bond in the case has been set at $40,000. He will be arraigned on August 1st.

