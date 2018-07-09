HELENA – Every Monday this month people in Helena can stop at the Montana Historical Society and help support the Last Chance Community Pow Wow.

The annual Indian taco and fry bread sale kicked off today.

Visitors can enjoy traditional Native American drumming and dancing, while enjoying fry bread and Indian tacos for lunch.

Organizers say the event helps raise awareness of Native American culture and issues, and provides an important cultural resource to younger native Americans.

“So if we can bring this, our culture, alive and especially to our young ones, our children, if they can come out and dance, and be active in a cultural setting, they’re less likely to drink and do drugs,” says Daniel Bocha.

Oftentimes it is hard for local Natives to learn about their culture and be involved. Events like this make it possible.

The fry bread and Indian taco sale is every Monday in July from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Montana Historical Society.

The Last Chance Community Pow Wow will be September 28th to 30th at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds. This event will include Native dancing, singing, and concessions. Artists will also being selling their artwork.

The Last Chance Community Pow Wow event is free and open to the public.