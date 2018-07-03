While things are starting out calm, there is more moisture heading our way this afternoon. Thunderstorms will predominantly be in central Montana, east of Helena and Great Falls, but there is a small chance that those areas will see some rainfall. These storms will push east fairly quickly, leading us into a nice clear day for the Fourth of July. Temperatures will rise significantly on Thursday and Friday, into the 80s and 90s. After tonight’s thunderstorms, hot and dry conditions will persist through the beginning of next week.
Have a great day!
Katie Alexander