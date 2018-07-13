<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BOZEMAN – A Laurel woman is sharing her story of cancer survival ahead of Friday’s Relay for Life event in Billings.

Carla Harmon went to the St. Vincent Yellowstone Breast Center for a 3D ultrasound after a test came up abnormal. Harmon received news that there was a cancerous lump in her breast and it had spread to her lymph nodes.

While she eventually had to undergo a double mastectomy, she maintained she’s grateful she was tested as soon as she did

After her initial test, she received what she believed was another sign, a post care reminder for her yearly mammography exam. Harmon specifically remembers thinking to herself, “I hear you Lord; I will get this checked out.”

Due to a history of breast cancer in her family, Harmon began annual screening starting when she was 38 years old.

Her sister and two aunts had also faced the diagnosis with breast cancer. Using Laurel Family Medicine, Big Sky OBGYN, and the St. Vincent Mobile Mammography Coach, Harmon made it a priority to stay on top of her health.

“We’re testing genes that we all have. We have 20,000 at least genes, two copies of each, one copy from our mother and one from our father and all of these genes, the Check 2 gene and the BRCA1 genes that probably people are more familiar with. The job of those genes is to stop cancer from developing actually. So when they’re mutated or turned off that’s when the individual has a higher lifetime risk to develop cancer,” said Karen Stears, genetic counselor at St. Vincent Health Care.

By utilizing genetic testing, proactive steps can be taken to decrease risk, or in Harmon’s case, outline her method of treatment.

Her genetic test results revealed a CHEK2 gene mutation which increases the susceptibility for cancer to spread.

In addition to Harmon’s genetic testing, another test was conducted to generate a risk score specific to her type.

It was then determined that Harmon was in a low risk category, and was able to bypass any chemotherapy treatment.

In a situation where very little control exists, she had options.

Even though Harmon was able to keep her hair, she endured weeks of radiation therapy. After hearing the results of the genetic testing, Harmon came to the difficult conclusion, with her husband, that she needed a bilateral mastectomy.

Reporting by Jenny Fick for MTN News