GREAT FALLS – Lawrence “Larry” Lee Kiedrowski, who passed away January 6 in Great Falls at the age of 71, was remembered and honored during a memorial service in Hogeland several days ago.

Cory Reeves of Great Falls attended the service and shared these photos.

(JANUARY 9, 2018) Larry Kiedrowski, known affectionately to many people in the Great Falls community as “Larry the homeless guy,” has passed away.

According to Cory Reeves of the Great Falls Police Department, Kiedrowski died of heart failure at a Great Falls hospital. Kiedrowski was known for his sometimes simple, sometimes elaborate carts that he wheeled along the sidewalks of Great Falls.

The Great Falls Police Department shared the following information about Larry:

Larry grew up on his family’s farm north of Hogeland, MT with his six siblings and his parents, Lorraine and Frank, who passed away a few years ago.

Larry retired from MANG then seemingly lost his way and ended up living the life of a transient throughout Great Falls. About 15 years ago, the government tried to have Larry committed and send him away.

That’s when Detective Cory Reeves and two other caring community members stepped in and offered to be caretakers for Larry. They all believed Larry should be allowed to live his life the way he wanted to, even though it was not the way others thought he should do it.

With their intervention and commitment, the District Court allowed Larry to stay in Great Falls and live out the remaining years of his life on his terms.

Larry was homeless for several years and could be found sleeping in an alley or under a bridge. Lt. Allen recalls finding Larry, on a very cold winter night, sleeping comfortably just outside of a warm air vent in an alley downtown. For the last many years Larry lived in small motels throughout town.

Larry liked to drink Coca-Cola and read Popular Science magazines. Detective Reeves welcomed Larry into his family and often treated him to dinner. Reeves’ children came to love Larry and enjoyed their time together.

Reeves says one of the things Larry loved to do most was attend the Guns and Hoses hockey games with his family. Reeves says, “Larry’s face would light up at those games, he just loved them.”

Larry will be missed by many in our community, especially Detective Reeves and his family.

We will post an update if we learn of any public memorials planned in Larry’s honor.