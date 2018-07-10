HELENA – The Sunrise Rotary Club showed off some new additions to the 6th Ward Garden Park in Helena today.

The Sunrise Rotary Club’s most recent project added new benches and awnings to the popular garden park.

The club has been working for a couple of years to secure the money for the project. They worked with several local businesses to make the project happen. Money left over after the construction of the benches will help maintain the garden.

The 6th Ward Garden was completed in the fall of 2016, and includes nearly three dozen raised beds and playground toys for kids.

The President of Helena Sunrise Rotary Club Dan McClain says while deciding on a project, they ask themselves “is it true, is it fair, is it beneficial and will it build goodwill and better friendships?”

They are always working on new projects to better the community.

When asked of the impact of the 6th Ward Garden he said, “It’s a sense of serenity here. It’s peaceful. It’s a place to go, to come, it’s like coming back to earth a little bit, in the middle of a town. Thought it would be a good place to upgrade the the atmosphere around 6th wards. Here we are.”

The Sixth Ward Garden also features an edible forest garden, capable of growing food for the community.

Helena Community Gardens runs nine different community gardens throughout Helena.