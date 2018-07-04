MISSOULA – A man has been arrested after counterfeit $50 bills were found circulating in stores around Missoula.

According to federal court documents, 33-year-old William Tillman has been changing $10 bills into $50 bills in a Missoula hotel room that he has been living in. Police had said that the bills have been “washed” and reprinted using real $10 bills in order to appear to be $50 bills. Because of this they were able to pass the counterfeit pen test.

Tillman admitted to authorities that he has been manufacturing and using counterfeit bills for about five months and has been doing so in Washington, Idaho and Montana.

He also admitted that the counterfeit operation was used to fuel his drug habit.

Story continues below



Tillman appeared in federal court on Tuesday and is currently being held in the Missoula County Detention Center.