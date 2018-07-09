The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Monday that a 72-year-old Bozeman man died on the Jefferson River on Sunday.

At around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputies, Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Three Forks Fire, Willow Creek Fire, AMR, and REACH Air Medical responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the Jefferson River.

According to the press release, the man’s kayak had flipped at the diversion dam just south of the Sappington Bridge.

Rescuers found Bruce Vanlandingham of Bozeman on an island between Sappington Junction and Williams Bridge.

CPR was in progress when responders arrived and continued until the man was pronounced dead at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital.

The cause and manner of death are being investigated by the Sheriff/Coroner’s office.

Sheriff Gootkin said, “Two people were out on calm water doing everything right and tragedy still struck.”

Sheriff Gootkin also noted that that accidents can happen even on the calmest of waters, and encourages everyone to float with a partner, wear a personal flotation device, and carry some form of communication in a waterproof container so you can call for help if needed.

Reporting by David Sherman for MTN News