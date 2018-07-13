<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

UPDATE: The missing rafter has been identified as Everett Shirtliff of Elliot City, Md., by the Park County Sheriff’s Office.

the body of a missing rafter was found along the river bank near the north end of Yankee Jim Canyon.

The man’s immediate family has been notified but the name is being withheld as additional notifications are made.

A search to find an unconscious person reported floating in the Yellowstone River continued on Friday.

Story continues below



The person was reportedly seen floating in the river near Yankee Jim Canyon and the Carbella fishing access area on Thursday at 7:40 p.m.

Earlier on Thursday a group of three launched a raft at the Joe Brown access when the group entered the Yankee Jim Canyon, located between Gardiner and Emigrant. The raft flipped and a man was seen floating away.

He is described as a white male, 6-feet, 2-inches, 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing khaki pants or shorts, unknown shirt, sandals or water shoes, and a blue and black life jacket.

Park County deputies, Fire and SAR members responded to the area where the person was reportedly seen. Reach Air responded and flew over the river.

Before the boat and boat operator were on scene it got dark. Search activities were suspended due to lack of light and safety concerns.

The search resumed Friday morning with a SAR boat and crew as well as searching from the air by Reach helicopter.

Anyone with information can call the Park County 911 Dispatch Center at 406-222-2050.

The body of the man reported missing after a rafting accident on the Yellowstone River has been found.

According to the Park County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s body was found along the river bank near the north end of Yankee Jim Canyon at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

The area is southwest of Livingston, between Emigrant and Gardiner.

His immediate family has been notified, but the man’s name is being withheld by authorities until additional notifications are made.

The person was seen floating in the river near Yankee Jim Canyon and the Carbella fishing access area on Thursday at 7:40 p.m..

Earlier on Thursday a group of three people launched a raft at the Joe Brown access site; when the group entered the Yankee Jim Canyon, the raft flipped and a man was seen floating away.

Park County Deputies, Fire and SAR members responded to the area where the person was last seen. Reach Air responded and flew over the river. Before the boat and boat operator were on scene it got dark. Search activities were suspended due to lack of light and safety concerns.

Reporting by Ken Spencer for MTN News