BILLINGS – A 29-year-old Wolf Point man died in a one-car rollover crash on Thursday in Roosevelt County.

The name of the man has not yet been released.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at 10:58 p.m. and happened on Indian Highway West and BIA Route 1.

Montana Highway Patrol dispatch said the driver was attempting to navigate a right-hand curve in the road but instead went straight.

The Chevrolet Cruz rolled and landed upright with the car’s front bumper in an irrigation ditch.

According to the MHP, the driver was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car, and died at the scene.

No one else was in the vehicle.

The MHP says that alcohol may have been a factor, and is continuing to investigate.

Reporting by Victoria Hill for MTN News