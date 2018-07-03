BILLINGS – The man accused of killing a former Big Horn County sheriff last month pleaded not guilty to the crime on Tuesday.

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael Moses also increased the bond for Donald Gray Jr. from $1 million to $2 million Tuesday, citing another homicide case Gray is implicated in out of North Carolina.

Gray Jr. was arrested following the June 10 death of William Joy. Court documents state Gray stabbed Joy to death after an attempted carjacking, and left his body in a middle school parking lot.

Authorities say they believe Gray killed Tamra Ann Gibson, 59, of Asheville, N.C. She was last seen in North Carolina on May 22 and reported missing two days later. Her vehicle was found burned June 1 in Laramie, Wyo.

Police identified Gray as the suspect, and he now faces charges of kidnapping, robbery, and the murder of Gibson.

Reporting by Samantha Harrelson for MTN News

