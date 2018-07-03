GREAT FALLS – Cody James Manywhitehorses has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly exposed a child to meth.

Court documents state that child welfare officials from the Department of Family Services took hair samples from three children that were in the care of their mother and Manywhitehorses. One sample tested positive for exposure to meth.

DFS requested hair samples from the mother and Manywhitehorses. The mother’s hair sample did not test positive for exposure to meth.

Manywhitehorses refused to provide a hair sample and claimed that he didn’t live in the house, and gave what later proved to be a false address. DFS was later able to confirm that Manywhitehorses was living in the home with the mother and her three children.

Court documents state that Manywhitehorses claimed that he couldn’t provide a hair sample as it was against his Native American heritage and beliefs to cut his hair, and also claimed that his hair was shorter due to the recent death of his father; officials determined that his father had passed away about 18 years ago.

A search warrant was obtained for a sample of his hair; it tested positive for what court documents describe as an “extremely high exposure” level for meth, as well as marijuana.

According to court documents, Manywhitehorses’ criminal history includes felony theft, bail revocation, and multiple misdemeanors, revocations of sentences, probation violations, and parole violations.

The court documents also note that Manywhitehorses was involved in a car chase with police last week (click here for details).

Prosecutors requested that bond for Manywhitehorses be set at $15,000.